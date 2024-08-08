Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1791 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1791 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Roubles 1791 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 48,800

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1791 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3339 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1791 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VG DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1791 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition VG DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1791 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition VG DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1791 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VG DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1791 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition VG DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1791 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VG DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1791 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VG DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1791 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VG DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1791 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
18000 $
Price in auction currency 18000 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1791 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 15, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
20000 $
Price in auction currency 20000 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1791 СПБ at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

