Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1791 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 48,800
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1791
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1791 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3339 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (8)
- Künker (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
18000 $
Price in auction currency 18000 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
20000 $
Price in auction currency 20000 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search