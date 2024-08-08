5 Roubles 1791 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1791 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3339 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2017.

Сondition AU (2) VF (1) VG (8) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) DETAILS (8) Service ННР (8) PCGS (1)