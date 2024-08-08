Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1789 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1789 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Roubles 1789 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1789 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2018.

Russia 5 Roubles 1789 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1789 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
14052 $
Price in auction currency 14000 CHF
Russia 5 Roubles 1789 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition VG DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
2050 $
Price in auction currency 2050 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1789 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1789 СПБ at auction Empire - December 6, 2014
Seller Empire
Date December 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1789 СПБ at auction Busso Peus - October 31, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

