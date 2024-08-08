Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1789 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1789
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1789 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Empire (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
14052 $
Price in auction currency 14000 CHF
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition VG DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
2050 $
Price in auction currency 2050 USD
Seller Empire
Date December 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
