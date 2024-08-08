5 Roubles 1789 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1789 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 321 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2018.

