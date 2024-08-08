5 Roubles 1786 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1786 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7128 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 10,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (11) XF (3) VF (6) G (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) AU53 (3) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) G6 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (2) ННР (1) PCGS (1) RNGA (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (6)

Busso Peus (1)

Empire (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Heritage (2)

Imperial Coin (2)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

UBS (1)

VL Nummus (1)