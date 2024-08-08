Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1786 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 74,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1786
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1786 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7128 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 10,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
4215 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1868 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition G6
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
