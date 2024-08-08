Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1786 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1786 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Roubles 1786 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 74,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1786 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7128 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 10,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1786 СПБ at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
4215 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1786 СПБ at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1868 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1786 СПБ at auction Heritage - January 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1786 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1786 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1786 СПБ at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1786 СПБ at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition G6
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1786 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1786 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1786 СПБ at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1786 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Russia 5 Roubles 1786 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1786 СПБ at auction Empire - February 1, 2020
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1786 СПБ at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Russia 5 Roubles 1786 СПБ at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1786 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1786 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Russia 5 Roubles 1786 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1786 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1786 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia 5 Roubles 1786 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1786 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Russia 5 Roubles 1786 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1786 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1786 СПБ at auction Busso Peus - October 31, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date October 31, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1786 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Russia 5 Roubles 1786 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1786 СПБ at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1786 СПБ at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 18, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1786 СПБ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

