Russia Period: 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1785 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1785 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Roubles 1785 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 47,072

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1785 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1190 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2009.

Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction CNG - May 24, 2023
Seller CNG
Date May 24, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
6500 $
Price in auction currency 6500 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1636 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction London Coins - December 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 13, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Empire - February 23, 2018
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Alexander - November 22, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 26, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date April 26, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Empire - February 23, 2017
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction AURORA - August 22, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date August 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Empire - June 4, 2016
Seller Empire
Date June 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Rauch - April 16, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date April 16, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Empire - October 4, 2013
Seller Empire
Date October 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1785, we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

Search