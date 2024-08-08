Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1785 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 47,072
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1785
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1785 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1190 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CNG
Date May 24, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
6500 $
Price in auction currency 6500 USD
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 26, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
