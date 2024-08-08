Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1784 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1784
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1784 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6210 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (1)
- Empire (3)
- Goldberg (1)
- Holmasto (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (5)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Знак (2)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
14042 $
Price in auction currency 1300000 RUB
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Holmasto
Date March 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date November 17, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date September 20, 2005
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
