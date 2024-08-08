Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1784 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1784 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Roubles 1784 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1784 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6210 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.

Russia 5 Roubles 1784 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
14042 $
Price in auction currency 1300000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1784 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1784 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1784 СПБ at auction Holmasto - March 12, 2022
Seller Holmasto
Date March 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1784 СПБ at auction Empire - December 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date December 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1784 СПБ at auction Empire - February 27, 2021
Seller Empire
Date February 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1784 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1784 СПБ at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1784 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - March 22, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1784 СПБ at auction Знак - March 17, 2017
Seller Знак
Date March 17, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1784 СПБ at auction Künker - September 28, 2015
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1784 СПБ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 2, 2015
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1784 СПБ at auction Знак - February 13, 2015
Seller Знак
Date February 13, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1784 СПБ at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1784 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1784 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1784 СПБ at auction Empire - November 17, 2012
Seller Empire
Date November 17, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1784 СПБ at auction Jean ELSEN - September 14, 2012
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 14, 2012
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1784 СПБ at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1784 СПБ at auction Goldberg - September 20, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date September 20, 2005
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1784 СПБ at auction Künker - March 10, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

