5 Roubles 1784 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1784 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6210 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (7) XF (3) VF (6) No grade (4) Condition (slab) AU55 (4) DETAILS (1) Service RNGA (3) PCGS (1)