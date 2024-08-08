Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1783 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1783 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Roubles 1783 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 33,419

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1783 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2239 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 11,500. Bidding took place May 17, 2011.

Russia 5 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4720 $
Price in auction currency 420000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
8965 $
Price in auction currency 830000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction OLNZ - February 17, 2021
Seller OLNZ
Date February 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction AURORA - July 13, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date July 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction Künker - February 21, 2019
Seller Künker
Date February 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition MS62 ANA
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction RND - July 1, 2017
Seller RND
Date July 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction NIKO - May 17, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction Знак - March 17, 2017
Seller Знак
Date March 17, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction BAC - December 16, 2016
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1783 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 5 Roubles Numismatic auctions
