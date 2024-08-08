5 Roubles 1783 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1783 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2239 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 11,500. Bidding took place May 17, 2011.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (8) XF (8) VF (10) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (4) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) VF20 (1) F15 (1) DETAILS (1) Service RNGA (1) NGC (5) ANA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

AURORA (1)

BAC (1)

Empire (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (1)

Künker (10)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

NIKO (1)

OLNZ (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (1)

RND (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (1)

Знак (1)