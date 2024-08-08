Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1783 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 33,419
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1783
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1783 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2239 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 11,500. Bidding took place May 17, 2011.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4720 $
Price in auction currency 420000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
8965 $
Price in auction currency 830000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Künker
Date February 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition MS62 ANA
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
