5 Roubles 1782 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1782 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 22,000. Bidding took place June 18, 2016.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (22) XF (15) VF (8) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) MS60 (4) AU58 (4) AU55 (10) AU53 (3) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (9) PCGS (13)

