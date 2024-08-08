Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1782 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1782 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Roubles 1782 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 39,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1782 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 22,000. Bidding took place June 18, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • CNG (1)
  • Empire (6)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Künker (5)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • RND (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (6)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1782 СПБ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1782 СПБ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1782 СПБ at auction Künker - March 21, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
8575 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1782 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1782 СПБ at auction Empire - April 8, 2022
Seller Empire
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1782 СПБ at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1782 СПБ at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
4615 $
Price in auction currency 346461 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1782 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1782 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1782 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1782 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1782 СПБ at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1782 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1782 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1782 СПБ at auction Empire - December 12, 2020
Seller Empire
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1782 СПБ at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1782 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 5 Roubles 1782 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1782 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1782 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1782 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1782 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1782 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Russia 5 Roubles 1782 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1782 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1782 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - April 23, 2019
Russia 5 Roubles 1782 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - April 23, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 23, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1782 СПБ at auction Empire - March 29, 2019
Seller Empire
Date March 29, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1782 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 5 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search