Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1782 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 39,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1782
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1782 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 22,000. Bidding took place June 18, 2016.
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
8575 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
4615 $
Price in auction currency 346461 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 23, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
