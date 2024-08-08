Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1781 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 62,543
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1781
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1781 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6641 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2011.
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1187 $
Price in auction currency 4800 PLN
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1729 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CNG
Date January 11, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rapp
Date November 25, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
123
