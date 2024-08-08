Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1781 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1781 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Roubles 1781 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 62,543

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1781 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6641 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2011.

Russia 5 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1187 $
Price in auction currency 4800 PLN
Russia 5 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1729 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction CNG - January 11, 2023
Seller CNG
Date January 11, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 17, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction AURORA - October 20, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Rapp - November 25, 2020
Seller Rapp
Date November 25, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

