Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1780 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 26,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1780
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1780 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 668 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 2,700,000. Bidding took place February 22, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
29346 $
Price in auction currency 2700000 RUB
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
7000 $
Price in auction currency 7000 USD
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
