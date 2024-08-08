Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1780 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1780 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Roubles 1780 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 26,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1780 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 668 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 2,700,000. Bidding took place February 22, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
29346 $
Price in auction currency 2700000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
7000 $
Price in auction currency 7000 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction Empire - April 8, 2022
Seller Empire
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction AURORA - March 30, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Russia 5 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction RND - October 1, 2016
Russia 5 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction RND - October 1, 2016
Seller RND
Date October 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Russia 5 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction RND - June 23, 2016
Russia 5 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction RND - June 23, 2016
Seller RND
Date June 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1780 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 5 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search