5 Roubles 1778 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1778 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5314 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition AU (5) XF (8) VF (5) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)