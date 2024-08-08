Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1778 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1778 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Roubles 1778 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 23,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1778 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5314 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
11199 $
Price in auction currency 700000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction AURORA - July 1, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
8164 $
Price in auction currency 600000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Russia 5 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction AURORA - November 26, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date November 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Russia 5 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction RND - October 1, 2016
Russia 5 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction RND - October 1, 2016
Seller RND
Date October 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction RND - June 23, 2016
Russia 5 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction RND - June 23, 2016
Seller RND
Date June 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
Russia 5 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Russia 5 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction Empire - November 17, 2012
Seller Empire
Date November 17, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 18, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction Künker - September 26, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction UBS - September 14, 2003
Seller UBS
Date September 14, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

