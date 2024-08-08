Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1778 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 23,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1778
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1778 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5314 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
11199 $
Price in auction currency 700000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
8164 $
Price in auction currency 600000 RUB
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 17, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
