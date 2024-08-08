Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,310

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1776 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 882 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Russia 5 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
4759 $
Price in auction currency 440000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5940 $
Price in auction currency 575000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 4, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 4, 2019
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 13, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1776 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

