5 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1776 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 882 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (13) XF (8) VF (6) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (4) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1) ННР (1) RNGA (4)

