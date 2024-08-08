Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,310
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1776
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1776 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 882 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
4759 $
Price in auction currency 440000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5940 $
Price in auction currency 575000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 4, 2019
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
