Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1775 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1775
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1775 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 657 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 18,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Empire (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (4)
- MUNZE (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
12422 $
Price in auction currency 1150000 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
4014 $
Price in auction currency 250000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date April 18, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1775 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
