5 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,350
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1774
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1774 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 229 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 40,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
5148 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2422 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 17, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1774 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
