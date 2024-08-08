Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,350

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1774 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 229 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 40,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Empire (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • WCN (2)
Russia 5 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
5148 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2422 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Empire - November 17, 2012
Seller Empire
Date November 17, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Empire - June 1, 2012
Seller Empire
Date June 1, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Empire - March 27, 2009
Seller Empire
Date March 27, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - October 8, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - March 11, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 6, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1774 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

