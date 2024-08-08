5 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1774 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 229 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 40,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (6) XF (4) VF (6) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS61 (2) AU53 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2)