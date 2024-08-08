5 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1773 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 174 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place March 24, 2023.

