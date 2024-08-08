Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,525
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1773
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1773 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 174 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place March 24, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
10835 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2135 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date February 27, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date January 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1773 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
