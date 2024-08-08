Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,525

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1773 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 174 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place March 24, 2023.

Russia 5 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
10835 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - December 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2135 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - October 16, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Empire - February 27, 2021
Seller Empire
Date February 27, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - January 29, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date January 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Empire - April 27, 2019
Seller Empire
Date April 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - February 25, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date February 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - March 22, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1773 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

