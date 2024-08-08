Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Chaponnière & Firmenich SA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,054
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1772
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1772 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6220 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
19829 $
Price in auction currency 1811055 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2691 $
Price in auction currency 250000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 21, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
