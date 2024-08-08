Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Chaponnière & Firmenich SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,054

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1772 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6220 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2009.

Russia 5 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
19829 $
Price in auction currency 1811055 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2691 $
Price in auction currency 250000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Chaponnière - October 21, 2018
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 21, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
Russia 5 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - September 30, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1772 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

