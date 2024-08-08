Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1770 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1770 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Roubles 1770 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1770 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 1,200,000. Bidding took place April 9, 2017.

Russia 5 Roubles 1770 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
8030 $
Price in auction currency 8000 CHF
Russia 5 Roubles 1770 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
5230 $
Price in auction currency 292500 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1770 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1770 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

