5 Roubles 1770 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1770 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 1,200,000. Bidding took place April 9, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1)