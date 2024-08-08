Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1769
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1769 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 87 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 600,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Empire (3)
- Heritage (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- MS67 (5)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Stack's (3)
- UBS (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3512 $
Price in auction currency 3220 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 26, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date December 2, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date July 8, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 12, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1769 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search