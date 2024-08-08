5 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1769 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 87 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 600,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2014.

