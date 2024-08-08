Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1769 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 87 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 600,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2014.

Russia 5 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3512 $
Price in auction currency 3220 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Dorotheum - May 12, 2023
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF
Russia 5 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction MS67 - January 13, 2022
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Russia 5 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction MS67 - May 26, 2021
Seller MS67
Date May 26, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Russia 5 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Russia 5 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction MS67 - December 2, 2020
Seller MS67
Date December 2, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction MS67 - July 8, 2020
Seller MS67
Date July 8, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Russia 5 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Russia 5 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction MS67 - February 12, 2020
Seller MS67
Date February 12, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Katz - December 1, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Russia 5 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Russia 5 Roubles 1769 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1769 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

