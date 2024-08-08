5 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1768 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8304 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

Сondition AU (6) XF (14) VF (4) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

Auctiones (1)

AURORA (2)

BAC (1)

Empire (3)

HIRSCH (1)

Holmasto (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (4)

Numisbalt (1)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (2)

Teutoburger (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

Varesi (1)