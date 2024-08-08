Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 19,700
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1768
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1768 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8304 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7210 $
Price in auction currency 6750 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
3173 $
Price in auction currency 2900 EUR
Seller Empire
Date February 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date September 19, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 4, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1768 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
