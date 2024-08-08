Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,700

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1768 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8304 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

Russia 5 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Varesi - September 20, 2023
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7210 $
Price in auction currency 6750 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
3173 $
Price in auction currency 2900 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Empire - April 8, 2022
Seller Empire
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Empire - February 4, 2022
Seller Empire
Date February 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Auctiones - September 19, 2021
Seller Auctiones
Date September 19, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Holmasto - March 6, 2021
Seller Holmasto
Date March 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - November 26, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date November 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction HIRSCH - February 9, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - August 4, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 4, 2017
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction BAC - December 16, 2016
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Empire - September 27, 2014
Seller Empire
Date September 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1768 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

