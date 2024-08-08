5 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1765 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 438 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (13) XF (7) VF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) AU53 (4) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (3) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

AURORA (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (2)

Imperial Coin (1)

iNumis (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (3)

MDC Monaco (1)

Münzenonline (1)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Rare Coins (5)

Rauch (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Stack's (2)