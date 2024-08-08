Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 51,088
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1765
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1765 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 438 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4984 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
4074 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1765 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
