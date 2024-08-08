Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 51,088

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1765 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 438 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.

Russia 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4984 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
4074 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - October 2, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date October 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 9, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Katz - February 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Münzenonline - October 20, 2017
Seller Münzenonline
Date October 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Rauch - November 10, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction iNumis - March 18, 2014
Seller iNumis
Date March 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price

