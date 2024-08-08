5 Roubles 1765 СПБ T.I. "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1765 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 283 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 23,000. Bidding took place September 26, 2007.

