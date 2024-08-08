Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1765 СПБ T.I. "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 51,088
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1765
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1765 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 283 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 23,000. Bidding took place September 26, 2007.
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
5067 $
Price in auction currency 467944 RUB
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2458 $
Price in auction currency 1900 GBP
Seller Empire
Date December 23, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Subscription required
