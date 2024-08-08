Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1765 СПБ T.I. "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ T.I. "With a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ T.I. "With a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 51,088

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1765 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ T.I.. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 283 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 23,000. Bidding took place September 26, 2007.

Russia 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
5067 $
Price in auction currency 467944 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2458 $
Price in auction currency 1900 GBP
Russia 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Künker - March 21, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Empire - December 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date December 23, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Empire - September 17, 2021
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Empire - July 8, 2021
Seller Empire
Date July 8, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Empire - June 26, 2020
Seller Empire
Date June 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Empire - April 18, 2020
Seller Empire
Date April 18, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Empire - February 1, 2020
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Empire - December 1, 2019
Seller Empire
Date December 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Empire - November 2, 2019
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Empire - July 19, 2019
Seller Empire
Date July 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - February 25, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date February 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Empire - September 29, 2018
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1765 СПБ T.I. "With a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - October 2, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 2, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1765 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

