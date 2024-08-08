Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 24,672
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1764
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1764 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 577 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 50,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2013.
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
16000 $
Price in auction currency 16000 USD
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
5814 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date January 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date July 8, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1764 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
