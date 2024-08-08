Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 24,672

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1764 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 577 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 50,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2013.

Russia 5 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
16000 $
Price in auction currency 16000 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
5814 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Empire - January 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date January 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction MS67 - July 8, 2020
Seller MS67
Date July 8, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - April 24, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction AURORA - December 5, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date December 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction RND - September 30, 2017
Seller RND
Date September 30, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Naumann - August 6, 2017
Seller Naumann
Date August 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Dorotheum - May 18, 2017
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1764 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction NIKO - May 17, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1764 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

