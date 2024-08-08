Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1763 СПБ "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1763 СПБ "With a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Roubles 1763 СПБ "With a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Alexander

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,26 g
  • Pure gold (0,2435 oz) 7,5744 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,515

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1763 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 170,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1763 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Russia 5 Roubles 1763 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
170000 $
Price in auction currency 170000 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1763 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Russia 5 Roubles 1763 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1763 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

