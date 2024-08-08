Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,26 g
- Pure gold (0,2435 oz) 7,5744 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,913
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1762
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1762 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5313 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 44,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
24181 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
28468 $
Price in auction currency 2200000 RUB
Seller St James’s
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date November 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1762 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
