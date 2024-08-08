5 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1762 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5313 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 44,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition UNC (14) AU (21) XF (13) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (2) MS61 (2) MS60 (5) AU58 (8) AU55 (2) AU50 (4) DETAILS (1) Service ННР (1) NGC (3) RNGA (2)

