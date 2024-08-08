Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 8,26 g
  • Pure gold (0,2435 oz) 7,5744 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,913

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1762 "With a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5313 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 44,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
24181 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
28468 $
Price in auction currency 2200000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction St James’s - November 17, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 9, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Savoca Numismatik - November 25, 2018
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date November 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Künker - February 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1762 СПБ "With a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition MS64
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1762 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

