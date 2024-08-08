Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1763 ММД "With a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 8,26 g
- Pure gold (0,2435 oz) 7,5744 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1763
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1763 "With a scarf" with mark ММД. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 320,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2017.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
320000 $
Price in auction currency 320000 USD
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition AU53
Selling price
150000 $
Price in auction currency 150000 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1763 "With a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
