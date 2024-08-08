Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Roubles 1766 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 2,62 g
  • Pure gold (0,0772 oz) 2,4025 g
  • Diameter 17 - 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Roubles
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1766 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 19,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2015.

  All companies
  • Adolph Hess & Bank Leu (1)
  • Alexander (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
8473 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Russia 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 14, 2018
Russia 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
8000 $
Price in auction currency 8000 USD
Russia 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2018
Russia 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 16, 2017
Russia 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 16, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date June 16, 2017
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Russia 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 18, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - February 3, 1977
Russia 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ at auction Schweizerischer Bankverein - February 3, 1977
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date February 3, 1977
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ at auction Adolph Hess & Bank Leu - November 6, 1968
Russia 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ at auction Adolph Hess & Bank Leu - November 6, 1968
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Adolph Hess & Bank Leu
Date November 6, 1968
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Roubles 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search