Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Roubles 1766 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 2,62 g
- Pure gold (0,0772 oz) 2,4025 g
- Diameter 17 - 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Roubles
- Year 1766
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1766 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 186 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 19,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess & Bank Leu (1)
- Alexander (5)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Künker (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
8473 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
8000 $
Price in auction currency 8000 USD
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 16, 2017
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Schweizerischer Bankverein
Date February 3, 1977
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Roubles 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
