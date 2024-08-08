Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Roubles 1785 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Roubles 1785 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Roubles 1785 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 2,62 g
  • Pure gold (0,0772 oz) 2,4025 g
  • Diameter 17 - 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Roubles
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1785 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33043 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,975. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Russia 2 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4104 $
Price in auction currency 380000 RUB
Russia 2 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1519 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Russia 2 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Künker - March 21, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction iNumis - May 9, 2022
Seller iNumis
Date May 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction AURORA - January 29, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date January 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Roubles 1785 СПБ at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Roubles 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

