2 Roubles 1785 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 2,62 g
- Pure gold (0,0772 oz) 2,4025 g
- Diameter 17 - 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Roubles
- Year 1785
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1785 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33043 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,975. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4104 $
Price in auction currency 380000 RUB
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1519 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
