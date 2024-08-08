2 Roubles 1766 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1766 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2010.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (7) XF (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) MS61 (2) MS60 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) AU53 (2) PL (2) Service PCGS (2) NGC (2) RNGA (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

CNG (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Empire (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Künker (2)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Rare Coins (5)

Russian Heritage (2)

Stack's (2)