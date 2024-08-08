Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Roubles 1766 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 2,62 g
- Pure gold (0,0772 oz) 2,4025 g
- Diameter 17 - 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Roubles
- Year 1766
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1766 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2010.
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
9500 $
Price in auction currency 9500 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
11000 $
Price in auction currency 11000 USD
Seller Empire
Date April 18, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS63 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 4, 2017
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2011
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2010
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
******
12
