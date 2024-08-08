Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Roubles 1766 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 2,62 g
  • Pure gold (0,0772 oz) 2,4025 g
  • Diameter 17 - 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Roubles
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Roubles 1766 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2010.

Russia 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
9500 $
Price in auction currency 9500 USD
Russia 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
11000 $
Price in auction currency 11000 USD
Russia 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ at auction Empire - April 18, 2020
Seller Empire
Date April 18, 2020
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS63 PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 4, 2017
Russia 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ at auction Stack's - August 4, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 4, 2017
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ at auction Dorotheum - May 18, 2017
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ at auction Künker - June 21, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 24, 2014
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2013
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2011
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2011
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 24, 2010
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2010
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
Russia 2 Roubles 1766 СПБ at auction Künker - January 30, 2008
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Roubles 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

