Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1796 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Roubles 1796 СПБ Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Roubles 1796 СПБ Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,09 g
  • Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1796 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3355 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 29,900. Bidding took place January 15, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Superior Galleries (1)
Russia 10 Roubles 1796 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
Russia 10 Roubles 1796 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
29900 $
Price in auction currency 29900 USD
Russia 10 Roubles 1796 СПБ at auction CNG - January 8, 2006
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2600 $
Price in auction currency 2600 USD
Russia 10 Roubles 1796 СПБ at auction Superior Galleries - February 11, 1991
Russia 10 Roubles 1796 СПБ at auction Superior Galleries - February 11, 1991
Ex. Irving Goodman collection
Seller Superior Galleries
Date February 11, 1991
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1796 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1796 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 10 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search