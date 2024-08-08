Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1796 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,09 g
- Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1796
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1796 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3355 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 29,900. Bidding took place January 15, 2007.
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
29900 $
Price in auction currency 29900 USD
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2600 $
Price in auction currency 2600 USD
