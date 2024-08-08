Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1786 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,09 g
  • Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

