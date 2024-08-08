Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1785 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,09 g
- Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1785
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1785 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1863 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 14,950. Bidding took place May 29, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search