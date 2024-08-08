10 Roubles 1785 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1785 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1863 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 14,950. Bidding took place May 29, 2005.

