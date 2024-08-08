Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1783 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Roubles 1783 СПБ Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Roubles 1783 СПБ Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,09 g
  • Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1783 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 10 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition UNC PL
Selling price

