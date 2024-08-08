10 Roubles 1782 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1782 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3354 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 37,950. Bidding took place January 15, 2007.

