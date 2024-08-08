Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1782 СПБ. Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Roubles 1782 СПБ Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Roubles 1782 СПБ Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,09 g
  • Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1782 with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3354 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 37,950. Bidding took place January 15, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 10 Roubles 1782 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 16, 2007
Ex. Gund III collection
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2007
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
