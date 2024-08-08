Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,09 g
  • Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1772 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8251 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 70,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

Russia 10 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
