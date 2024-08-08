10 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1772 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8251 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 70,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1)