Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,09 g
  • Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1768 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 302 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 26,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.

Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
22136 $
Price in auction currency 22000 CHF
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
29545 $
Price in auction currency 26000 CHF
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1768 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

