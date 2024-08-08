Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,09 g
- Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1768
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1768 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 302 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 26,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
22136 $
Price in auction currency 22000 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
29545 $
Price in auction currency 26000 CHF
