10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1768 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 302 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 26,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS61 (3) Service NGC (3)