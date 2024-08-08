Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1786 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1786 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Roubles 1786 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,09 g
  • Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,900

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1786 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7167 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (1)
Russia 10 Roubles 1786 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 24, 2010
Russia 10 Roubles 1786 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 24, 2010
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2010
Condition AU50
Selling price
25000 $
Price in auction currency 25000 USD
Russia 10 Roubles 1786 СПБ at auction Künker - June 23, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
27003 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1786 СПБ at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
