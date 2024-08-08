10 Roubles 1786 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1786 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7167 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2010.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1)