10 Roubles 1786 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,09 g
- Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 19,900
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1786
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1786 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7167 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Künker (1)
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2010
Condition AU50
Selling price
25000 $
Price in auction currency 25000 USD
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
27003 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
