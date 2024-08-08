Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1783 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1783 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Roubles 1783 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,09 g
  • Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 25,667

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1783 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 221 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 1,500,000. Bidding took place April 9, 2017.

Russia 10 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date May 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
1131 $
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
Russia 10 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
7912 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Russia 10 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction AURORA - January 27, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction AURORA - October 2, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date October 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction Empire - September 29, 2019
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Russia 10 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - April 23, 2019
Russia 10 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - April 23, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 23, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 9, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction AURORA - December 1, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - October 2, 2018
Russia 10 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - October 2, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 2, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Russia 10 Roubles 1783 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

