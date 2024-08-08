Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1783 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,09 g
- Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 25,667
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1783
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1783 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 221 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 1,500,000. Bidding took place April 9, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- AURORA (6)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Empire (5)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (7)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (2)
- NOONANS (1)
- Rare Coins (7)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
7912 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 23, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 2, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search