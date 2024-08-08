Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1782 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1782 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Roubles 1782 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,09 g
  • Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1782 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 623 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 10 Roubles 1782 СПБ at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
23767 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
13204 $
Price in auction currency 55000 PLN
Russia 10 Roubles 1782 СПБ at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Russia 10 Roubles 1782 СПБ at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1782 СПБ at auction Empire - March 29, 2019
Seller Empire
Date March 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1782 СПБ at auction Знак - October 26, 2018
Russia 10 Roubles 1782 СПБ at auction Знак - October 26, 2018
Seller Знак
Date October 26, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1782 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1782 СПБ at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1782 СПБ at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 6, 2017
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 6, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1782 СПБ at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1782 СПБ at auction Künker - October 8, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

