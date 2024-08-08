Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1782 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,09 g
- Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1782
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1782 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 623 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Empire (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (4)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- WCN (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
23767 $
Price in auction currency 22000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 6, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search