10 Roubles 1781 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,09 g
- Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 23,320
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1781
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1781 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 131 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 32,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2011.
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
7228 $
Price in auction currency 680493 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
11857 $
Price in auction currency 1094989 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 7, 2022
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
