Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1781 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1781 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Roubles 1781 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,09 g
  • Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 23,320

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1781 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 131 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 32,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (13)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 10 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
7228 $
Price in auction currency 680493 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
11857 $
Price in auction currency 1094989 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - July 6, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia 10 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - August 7, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 7, 2022
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Russia 10 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Russia 10 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Russia 10 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Russia 10 Roubles 1781 СПБ at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1781 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 10 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search