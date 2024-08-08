Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1780 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1780 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Roubles 1780 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,09 g
  • Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 72,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1780 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 27,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (12)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (9)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (11)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Rauch (3)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • UBS (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 10 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9545 $
Price in auction currency 850000 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2390 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction Frühwald - July 2, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date July 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 17, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction AURORA - January 27, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1780 СПБ at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

