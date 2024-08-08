Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1780 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,09 g
- Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 72,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1780
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1780 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 27,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9545 $
Price in auction currency 850000 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2390 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1780 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
