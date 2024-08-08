10 Roubles 1780 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1780 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 27,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

