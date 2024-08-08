Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1779 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,09 g
- Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,664
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1779
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1779 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 725 sold at the Leu Numismatik auction for CHF 55,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (1)
- Empire (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Künker (3)
- Leu (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Rauch (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (3)
- UBS (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2715 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1828 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search