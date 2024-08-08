Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1779 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1779 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Roubles 1779 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,09 g
  • Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,664

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1779 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 725 sold at the Leu Numismatik auction for CHF 55,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2008.

Russia 10 Roubles 1779 СПБ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1779 СПБ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2715 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Russia 10 Roubles 1779 СПБ at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1828 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1779 СПБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1779 СПБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1779 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1779 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1779 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Russia 10 Roubles 1779 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1779 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Russia 10 Roubles 1779 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1779 СПБ at auction Empire - September 19, 2020
Seller Empire
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1779 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1779 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Russia 10 Roubles 1779 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1779 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1779 СПБ at auction Empire - September 29, 2019
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1779 СПБ at auction AURORA - February 25, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1779 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1779 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1779 СПБ at auction NIKO - April 19, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date April 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1779 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 15, 2017
Russia 10 Roubles 1779 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 15, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1779 СПБ at auction Rauch - November 10, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1779 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Russia 10 Roubles 1779 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1779 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Russia 10 Roubles 1779 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Numismatic auctions
