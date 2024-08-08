Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1778 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1778 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Roubles 1778 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,09 g
  • Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 84,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (122)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1778 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8205 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (12)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • AURORA (9)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Bolaffi (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Empire (8)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (9)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Naumann (3)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • PAOLETTI (1)
  • Rare Coins (16)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Via (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • Знак (3)
Russia 10 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10091 $
Price in auction currency 9000 CHF
Russia 10 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3220 $
Price in auction currency 300000 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction Münzenonline - April 28, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Russia 10 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia 10 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction Numis Poland - May 22, 2022
Russia 10 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction Numis Poland - May 22, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1778 СПБ at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1778 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1778 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 10 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search