10 Roubles 1778 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,09 g
- Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 84,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1778
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (122)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1778 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8205 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10091 $
Price in auction currency 9000 CHF
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3220 $
Price in auction currency 300000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
