Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1777 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1777 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Roubles 1777 СПБ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,09 g
  • Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1777 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 40,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2009.

Russia 10 Roubles 1777 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1777 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
21529 $
Price in auction currency 2000000 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1777 СПБ at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
25711 $
Price in auction currency 2300000 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1777 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1777 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 10 Roubles 1777 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1777 СПБ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Russia 10 Roubles 1777 СПБ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1777 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia 10 Roubles 1777 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1777 СПБ at auction AURORA - July 1, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1777 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Russia 10 Roubles 1777 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1777 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1777 СПБ at auction Frühwald - September 27, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date September 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1777 СПБ at auction Empire - April 27, 2019
Seller Empire
Date April 27, 2019
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1777 СПБ at auction Frühwald - February 10, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date February 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1777 СПБ at auction AURORA - December 1, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1777 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1777 СПБ at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1777 СПБ at auction NIKO - December 20, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date December 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1777 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Russia 10 Roubles 1777 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1777 СПБ at auction NIKO - November 22, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date November 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1777 СПБ at auction Знак - March 17, 2017
Russia 10 Roubles 1777 СПБ at auction Знак - March 17, 2017
Seller Знак
Date March 17, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1777 СПБ at auction Empire - April 18, 2014
Seller Empire
Date April 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1777 СПБ at auction Künker - January 31, 2013
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

