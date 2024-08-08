Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1777 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,09 g
- Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1777
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1777 with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 40,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (3)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Empire (4)
- Frühwald (2)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Künker (4)
- NIKO (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
21529 $
Price in auction currency 2000000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
25711 $
Price in auction currency 2300000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date September 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date April 27, 2019
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date February 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search