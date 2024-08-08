Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,09 g
  • Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 67,684

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (125)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1776 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 119 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,650,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2018.

Russia 10 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4321 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
14551 $
Price in auction currency 13000 CHF
Russia 10 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - January 22, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - December 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT - July 2, 2022
Seller LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT
Date July 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Empire - April 8, 2022
Seller Empire
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
