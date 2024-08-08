10 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1776 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 119 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,650,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2018.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (32) XF (34) VF (31) F (7) VG (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (4) MS61 (4) MS60 (1) AU58 (12) AU55 (7) AU53 (2) AU50 (4) XF45 (6) XF40 (2) VF30 (3) F15 (1) VG10 (1) DETAILS (1) PL (1) Service NGC (15) RNGA (6) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (13)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

AURORA (9)

Empire (5)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (1)

Haljak coin auction (2)

Heritage (6)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (1)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Katz (3)

Künker (17)

LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT (1)

La Galerie Numismatique (3)

Marciniak (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Niemczyk (1)

NIKO (3)

Numisbalt (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Rare Coins (24)

Rauch (1)

RND (2)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (9)

SINCONA (3)

Soler y Llach (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (2)

Tauler & Fau (2)

UBS (1)

Varesi (1)

WCN (1)

Знак (1)