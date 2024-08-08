Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1776 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,09 g
- Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 67,684
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1776
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (125)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1776 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 119 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 1,650,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4321 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
14551 $
Price in auction currency 13000 CHF
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT
Date July 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
