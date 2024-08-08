Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1775 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,09 g
- Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1775
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1775 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1543 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4717 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
4211 $
Price in auction currency 380000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller Naumann
Date February 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1775 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
