10 Roubles 1775 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1775 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1543 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2015.

Сondition UNC (15) AU (16) XF (15) VF (20) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) MS60 (12) AU58 (2) AU55 (4) AU53 (3) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) XF40 (2) VF35 (5) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (7) RNGA (4) ННР (5) PCGS (1) ANACS (1) NCS (1)

