Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,09 g
- Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 52,529
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1774
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1774 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9162 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place October 31, 2012.
Seller Heritage
Date May 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2800 $
Price in auction currency 2800 USD
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
10591 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date February 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition G4
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 15, 2020
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
