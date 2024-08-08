Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,09 g
  • Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 52,529

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1774 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9162 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place October 31, 2012.

Russia 10 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - May 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2800 $
Price in auction currency 2800 USD
Russia 10 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
10591 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - March 21, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Goldberg - February 1, 2023
Seller Goldberg
Date February 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - July 28, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia 10 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition G4
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Russia 10 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Russia 10 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Russia 10 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Goldberg - September 15, 2020
Russia 10 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Goldberg - September 15, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date September 15, 2020
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
Russia 10 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Felzmann - July 3, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date July 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Russia 10 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Empire - April 27, 2019
Seller Empire
Date April 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Russia 10 Roubles 1774 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1774 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

