Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,09 g
  • Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 54,319

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1773 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 244 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2014.

Russia 10 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AG DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2715 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Russia 10 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
6456 $
Price in auction currency 625000 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 1, 2021
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - October 20, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Empire - July 8, 2021
Seller Empire
Date July 8, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price

