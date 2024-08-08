Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,09 g
- Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 54,319
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1773
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1773 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 244 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2715 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
6456 $
Price in auction currency 625000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date July 8, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1773 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
