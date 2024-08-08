10 Roubles 1773 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1773 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 244 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2014.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (25) XF (29) VF (17) F (3) AG (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (7) MS61 (3) MS60 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (4) AU53 (2) AU50 (6) XF45 (5) XF40 (1) VF30 (1) VF25 (2) F15 (3) DETAILS (4) PL (1) Service RNGA (4) NGC (9) ННР (6) PCGS (3)

