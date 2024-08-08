Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,09 g
  • Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,708

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1772 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6637 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2011.

Russia 10 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3350 $
Price in auction currency 3350 USD
Russia 10 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3786 $
Price in auction currency 350000 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Russia 10 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia 10 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - April 21, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date April 21, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Russia 10 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Russia 10 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Auction World - October 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - October 14, 2021
Russia 10 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - October 14, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia 10 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Russia 10 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Russia 10 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Russia 10 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1772 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search