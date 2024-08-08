Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1772 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,09 g
- Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,708
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1772
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1772 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6637 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place March 17, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- Auction World (1)
- AURORA (5)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- DNW (1)
- Empire (3)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (6)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (7)
- Meister & Sonntag (2)
- Morton & Eden (2)
- Naumann (3)
- New York Sale (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (3)
- UBS (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3350 $
Price in auction currency 3350 USD
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3786 $
Price in auction currency 350000 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1772 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search