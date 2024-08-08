10 Roubles 1771 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1771 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 550,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2012.

