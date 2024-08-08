Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1771 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,09 g
- Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 31,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1771
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1771 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 550,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2012.
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12848 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
7440 $
Price in auction currency 575000 RUB
Seller Holmasto
Date December 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 2, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 4, 2017
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 26, 2017
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 17, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1771 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
