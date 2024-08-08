Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf". The portrait wider (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: The portrait wider
Photo by: Hess Divo
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,09 g
- Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,570
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1768
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1768 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. The portrait wider. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 198 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 34,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (9)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (2)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4587 $
Price in auction currency 3600 GBP
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
32640 $
Price in auction currency 2040000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 27, 2014
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date June 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2011
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1768 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search