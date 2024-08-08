Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf". The portrait wider (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: The portrait wider

Obverse 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" The portrait wider - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" The portrait wider - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Hess Divo

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,09 g
  • Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,570

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1768 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. The portrait wider. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 198 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 34,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2015.

Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4587 $
Price in auction currency 3600 GBP
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
32640 $
Price in auction currency 2040000 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2017
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2017
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - March 22, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 27, 2014
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 27, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date November 27, 2014
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2014
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2014
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Sonntag - June 3, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date June 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Meister & Sonntag - June 4, 2013
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date June 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Hess Divo - October 26, 2012
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 23, 2011
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - September 23, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2011
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1768 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

