10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf". The portrait already (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: The portrait already
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,09 g
- Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,570
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1768
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1768 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. The portrait already. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 29,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2012.
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
8000 $
Price in auction currency 8000 USD
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
1750 $
Price in auction currency 1630 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition G6
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1768 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
