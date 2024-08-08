Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf". The portrait already (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: The portrait already

Obverse 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" The portrait already - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" The portrait already - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,09 g
  • Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,570

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1768 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. The portrait already. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 29,000. Bidding took place December 15, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (17)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Empire (8)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Künker (12)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rare Coins (19)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
8000 $
Price in auction currency 8000 USD
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
1750 $
Price in auction currency 1630 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Empire - June 1, 2023
Seller Empire
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Spink - January 15, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition G6
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1768 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

